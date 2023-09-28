Alexa
Car lost to high tide on beach in Taiwan's Miaoli

Family parks cars too close to waterline during visit to Miaoli's Waipu Beach

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/28 20:43
Coast Guard Officers help move a car stranded by the tide in Miaoli, Sept. 28. (Facebook screengrab) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car parked on the beach in Taiwan’s Miaoli was entirely submerged after the owner failed to move the vehicle before high tide rolled in on Thursday (Sept. 28) evening.

Footage was shared on Facebook of the distraught car owners and coast guard officers struggling to move the car on Miaoli’s Waipu Beach. There were initially two vehicles parked about bumper to bumper by beachgoers on Thursday at around 5 p.m., just before the tide began to rise.

One of the cars, a white Toyota Vios, was successfully moved before being claimed by the ocean. The second vehicle, a grey Toyota Altis, was not so lucky. The Altis can be seen in video footage being submerged by the incoming tide.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident, but the car owners did receive a fair amount of ridicule from commenters online. UDN reported that both vehicles are owned by the same family, and the owners must wait until the low tide on Friday (Sept. 29) morning to have the waterlogged sedan towed off the beach.
