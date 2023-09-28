Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' drone strikes

Ukraine said its defense systems intercepted at least 31 Shahed drones launched by Russia in a "massive" overnight attack which targeted the Odesa region.

Odesa's governor Oleh Kiper said that no grain storage facilities were hit and that there were no casualties.

Russia has recently focused its drone attacks on Ukraine's grain-exporting infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Meanwhile, the UK's intellegence report expects that Russia is fast eating into the lifespan of its combat airplanes.

Here are the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 28:

Russia's air force has lost 90 fixed-wing aircrafts: UK

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) have lost roughly 90 fixed-wing aircrafts in combat since February 2022, according to the daily intellegence report by the UK's Defence Ministry.

Russia has been flying some its combat aircraft types far more intensively than in peacetime, the ministry said in a post on platform X, formerly Twitter.

"All aircraft have a projected lifespan, in flying hours. It is highly likely that with this extra wartime use, Russia is eating into many of its airframes' lifespans far more quickly than VKS planned for," it said.

"The need for extra maintenance is complicated by a shortage of spare parts because of the increasing demand and international sanctions."

Ukraine thwarts "massive" drone attack

Ukraine's military forces said they destroyed over 30 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, largely thwarting a "massive" drone attack overnight.

The drones were intercepted over the Black Sea coastal regions and further inland, according to the spokesperson for the Ukrainian southern military command, Nataliya Gumenyuk.

Moscow "does not stop the pressure and searching for new tactics: namely, with the use of mass attacks", she said on the messaging app Telegram.

"Tonight, several groups of strike UAVs were launched... air defense worked along almost the entire southern direction — in Odesa, Mykolaiv regions. Also, much higher north — the enemy aimed its attacks on central Ukraine," Gumenyuk said.

The Ukrainian General Staff, in their daily update, said the attack involved 39 Iranian-made Shahed drones, of which 31 were destroyed.

Ukraine's Air Force reported a higher total of 44 Shahed drones, of which 34 were destroyed. "Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were engaged to repel the attack," the military said on Telegram.

Governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, said his region was the main target, but that the attack left no casualties.

mk/ab (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)