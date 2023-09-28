Ko Wen-je wants to extend Taiwan's compulsory education by 1 year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Taiwan’s youth will be required to take one more year of compulsory education if he is elected in 2024.

Ko made the announcement on Thursday (Sept. 28) as part of the TPP vision for education policy and said that there are 10 key points he would implement if elected, per CNA. Ko’s first point is to extend Taiwan’s compulsory education to 13 years, meaning children begin education at age 5 instead of 6.

Ko also expressed support for Taiwan’s bilingual education policy and said that he would make English learning textbooks free for all students up to their ninth year in school. He specifically mentioned his support for implementing English language exams for non-English subjects.

Like his long-term care policy, Ko said he wants the budget for higher education to equal 1% of Taiwan’s GDP. He said this will allow for higher education reform that will make Taiwan internationally competitive and mean that the country retains its talent.

When asked about the possibility of “de-Sinicizing” Taiwan’s curriculum, Ko said those in the education field should discuss the issue to clarify opinions. He acknowledged the dispute over this issue and said he wants it discussed openly.

Ko also said the government should completely subsidize a laptop or tablet for every teacher, and bring more smart learning technologies into classrooms. Ko also wants to create legislation that would standardize prices for school lunches and subsidize organic vegetables and rice for students at least twice weekly.

Ko said he would also seek to establish a committee to target early intervention for those with learning disabilities. He said this would integrate the resources of education, healthcare, and social services agencies to help children with physical and mental disabilities.