Taiwan's KMT desperate to integrate campaigns with TPP's Ko Wen-je

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) continues to rebuff suggestions that the TPP and Kuomintang (KMT) join forces for the 2024 presidential election, KMT officials appear increasingly desperate for Ko’s cooperation.



It was reported on Thursday (Sept. 28) that Ko effectively told the blue camp to “Get lost!,” after being badgered by the KMT to join Hou Yu-ih’s (侯友宜) campaign as nominee for vice-president. In the KMT’s attempt at damage control following Ko’s remarks, the party appears more eager than ever to court Ko and integrate political supporters of the blue and white camps under a unified presidential campaign.



In an interview on Thursday, KMT Chair Eric Chu said that people outside the party are spreading rumors about who should serve as the KMT’s vice-presidential nominee, reported UDN. Chu denied that there is any plan to relegate Hou to a position as vice president, while also saying that the TPP and KMT are in “constant contact.”

While trying to diffuse ill-will between the two parties, Chu observed that based on recent polling, public support for Ko and Hou combined is close to 50%, which is well above Lai’s 40%. Chu said that both the KMT and TPP share similar values and policies and called for more goodwill and cooperation moving forward.

Hou campaign manager King Pu-tsung (金溥聰) also spoke about the KMT’s efforts to court the TPP candidate with the media on Thursday, reported LTN. King spoke more bluntly than Chu on the issue and seemed to suggest that integration of the two camps is a foregone conclusion.



King said that the performance of the respective candidates in polls should determine who will serve as president and vice president on a unity ticket. He confirmed that he issued orders for the Hou campaign not to attack Ko or spar publically with TPP supporters.

Saying that “timing is everything,” King expressed confidence that Hou’s favorability would continue to increase in the weeks ahead. Cooperation between the white and blue camps will naturally fall into place, King said.

Lastly, chair of the Broadcasting Corporation of China and a popular pundit of the deep blue camp, Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), jump-started rumors by announcing he joined a private meeting with former KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and former vice chair of the KMT, Hau Lung-pin (郝龍斌), in early September, per UDN.

According to Jaw, there have been plans for weeks for KMT organizers to promote integration of the blue and white camps, with a major push being planned for mid-October. However, the apparent consensus among KMT insiders is that Hou must not relinquish his position as presidential candidate at the top of the ticket.

While the KMT appears overeager to coerce the integration of Ko and his party into supporting Hou, Ko continues to maintain his distance. On Thursday, Ko called the KMT’s proposed conditions for cooperation “quite strange.”