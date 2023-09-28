Alexa
'AI Modern Guru' immersive exhibition opens in Taiwan

2 works make global debut at Eslite Spectrum in New Taipei

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/09/28 18:13
The exhibition features large-scale infaltable installations. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An immersive exhibition titled "AI Modern Guru" will debut on Friday (Sept. 29) at the new Eslite Spectrum branch at the Yulong City mall in New Taipei's Xindian District.

The exhibition, designed by Australian tech art studio ENESS, features four inflatable installations that incorporate artificial intelligence and real-time interaction with the audience. The installations, titled "The Sun God," "Forest Dancer," "Modern Guru," and "The Whispering Mountains," are all inspired by nature and seek to explore the deepest secrets of the human heart.

"Modern Guru," an oval-shaped, transparent inflatable installation with four eyes and covered in red spots, is perhaps the most eye-catching work. When viewers take photos in front of it, a piece of paper sharing insights about the essence of happiness comes out of its mouth.

The exhibition is designed to be interactive and playful, with visitors able to climb an inflatable staircase to interact with "The Sun God." The idea is for visitors to explore different levels of physical and mental challenges offered by the installation.

ENESS founder Nimrod Weis believes that interactivity and playfulness are important parts of the exhibit because of the unique experience that engagement brings. "It is not all about the sculptures in front of us," Weis said, "The sound and light are different depending on how people engage."

Weis hopes that visitors will value the journey more than the destination at the "AI Modern Guru" exhibition. Tickets are available online.

"AI Modern Guru" is set to take place at Eslite Spectrum at Yulong City mall. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)
