Ex-Taichung agriculture director accused of taking holiday in Canada with government subsidy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taichung Department of Agriculture Director Wang Chun-hsiung (王俊雄) was accused of corruption for taking his wife and daughter on a holiday in Canada under the guise of a government trip in 2018, reported CNA.

The Taichung District Prosecutor’s Office issued a press release on Thursday (Sept. 28) stating that Wang instructed a staff member, surnamed Dai (戴), to apply for a trip to promote the city's citrus fruits in Canada. The prosecution said Wang’s wife, surnamed Zhang (張), instructed the chair of the Central Taiwan Agricultural Cooperative, surnamed Ma (馬), and the organization’s executive officer, surnamed Lin (林), to submit the "Taichung City Citrus Marketing Plan for 2018," which granted two subsidies.

Investigators later discovered that the marketing plan was drafted by Zhang. The Central Taiwan Agricultural Cooperative did not send its staff with Wang to Canada, per CNA.

The Taichung-based cooperative describes itself on its website as "a team of professional agricultural enthusiasts who have a deep love for the land and a passion for nature." It cooperates with 27 different government bodies, including the Taichung Department of Agriculture.

Following the Canada trip, Ma and another individual surnamed Huang (黃) used false invoices issued by Huang’s company to cover the expenses of Wang’s wife and daughter. They used the invoices to successfully apply for an NT$270,000 (US$8,374) reimbursement from the government, per CNA.

During the investigation, searches were conducted at the homes and offices of Wang and six others on Aug. 15 and 17, 2023. Wang and the other suspects were charged with offenses including fraudulently obtaining property by taking advantage of official opportunities and forging documents in violation of the Anti-Corruption Act.

In response, Wang released a statement through his lawyer, Cheng Yi-ying (鄭懿瀛). It read, “Many holiday expense scandals are either simply not investigated or no one dares to investigate them, but here a genuine effort to promote the citrus products of Taichung’s hardworking farmers is being slandered.”

Wang said that the six-day trip involved promoting citrus fruits in supermarkets or meeting with overseas Chinese leaders and taking part in interviews with local radio stations. He said there was no attempt to indulge in food and entertainment.