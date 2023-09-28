Alexa
Photo of the Day: Taiwan president christens 1st indigenous submarine

Tsai says Narwhal's launch is 'substantial step in boosting self-sufficiency in defense and protecting its territorial waters'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/28 17:55
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Sept. 28) uploaded a post to X (formerly Twitter) marking the historic launch of Taiwan's first domestically-built submarine.

Tsai presided over the launch ceremony for the Hai Kun (海鯤), or "Narwhal" in English, at CSBC Corporation’s Kaohsiung shipyard. During a speech she delivered at the event, she declared "History will always remember this day" and despite the challenges encountered over the past three years, the vessel's presence behind her proved "We did it!"

Tsai said that the submarines are an important part of developing the Navy's asymmetric combat capabilities. She said that it is vital for Taiwan to implement "national defense independence," enabling its combat capabilities to be continuously updated.

She closed by vowing that in the future, the Hai Kun will "carry Taiwan's tenacious and brave spirit, dive deep under the sea, silently guard our homeland, protect our freedom and democracy, and become Taiwan's force propelling Taiwan forward through the waves."

In an X post uploaded that afternoon, she wrote that the launch of the vessel marked a "substantial step in boosting self-sufficiency in defense and protecting its territorial waters." She stated that in the future, the defense industry will continue to be an important part of the country's plans to bolster its domestic defense industry.

