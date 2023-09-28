Taiwan, Danish joint venture to manufacture undersea cables in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Walsin Lihwa Corporation reached a milestone as the first factory of undersea cables in Taiwan in Kaohsiung City on Thursday (Sept. 28).

The project is a joint venture between the Taiwan wire and steel maker and its Danish competitor NKT A/S. The new company, called NKT HV Cables AB, is likely to invest more than NT$10 billion (US$310 million) in the project, per UDN.

The production of underwater cables is scheduled to begin in 2027 and provide 250 people with employment opportunities. The plant at Kaohsiung Port’s international container center will target the offshore wind energy sector as the main client for its products.

Taiwan has been focused on developing both offshore and onshore wind energy as it moves toward a nuclear-free homeland, with a deadline set by the government for 2025. Walsin Lihwa said its project would help establish the country as a manufacturing center for undersea cables.

Kaohsiung City Government officials described Thursday’s ceremony as a milestone. The project united a local company with more than 50 years of experience in cables and wires with the wind energy know-how of NKT to provide groundbreaking progress, city officials said.