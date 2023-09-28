Taiwan's Lee Chih-kai wins pommel horse gold at Asian Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) on Thursday (Sept. 28) won the gold medal in pommel horse in the Asian Games, earning Taiwan its third gold medal and second medal at the games.

Lee entered the finals in first place having scored 15.066 in the qualifying round with a routine difficulty of 6.1, reported Liberty Times. While performing as the third competitor, Lee performed his signature Thomas Flairs move, in which he walks on the pommel horse with his hands while swinging his legs around like helicopter blades.

His performance garnered a difficulty score of 6.500 and an execution score of 9.000 for a total of 15.500 points, enabling him to take a commanding lead that he never relinquished on his way to the gold medal. This marks his second-consecutive gold in international competition, having captured gold at the World University Games in August.



Lee Chih-kai expresses love for fans after completing his event on Thursday. (CNA)

This is also Lee's second win at the Asian Games, having taken the gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Lee settled for the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but now has his sights set on Paris.

During the men's gymnastics team competition, Lee's pommel horse performance helped the team gain a bronze medal. This marked the first time in the history of the Asian Games Taiwan has medaled in the men's gymnastics team competition.



Lee (far right) holds up bronze medal after winning the team competition on Sunday. (CNA photo)