Taiwan, India set to ink agreement on migration

MOU addresses Taiwan's labor shortage in manufacturing, construction, fishery, agriculture sectors

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/28 16:32
New India Taipei Association (ITA) Director-General, Manharsinh Yadav and Premier Chen Chien-jen. (Cabinet photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and India are close to signing an agreement on migration and mobility as early as next month, people familiar with the matter said.

The MOU aims to help Taiwan address a shortage of workers in the manufacturing, construction, fishery, agriculture, and other sectors, cited the Hindustan Times. The deal comes as Taiwan is looking to hire more Indian workers, particularly from India’s northeastern states, the sources said, on condition of anonymity.

During a meeting with Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) earlier this month, Manharsinh Yadav, the new India Taipei Association director-general, mentioned that Taiwan and India are currently negotiating MOUs in labor and traditional medicine. Yadav also said he sees significant potential for further development in areas such as economy, trade, investment, and labor.

As of February 2023, India is Taiwan's 17th largest trading partner and 14th largest export destination, according to Taiwan’s International Trade Administration.

In July, Taiwan’s foreign ministry announced the opening of a representative office in Mumbai, India to provide more comprehensive visa services, document authentication, emergency, and other assistance to Indians and Taiwanese residing or traveling in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, and nearby regions.

Many Indian scholars welcomed the news as a sign of strengthened bilateral ties. Namrata Hasija, a researcher at the Indian think tank Centre for China Analysis and Strategy, said that Mumbai is India's economic center with excellent infrastructure, making it suitable for Taiwanese investors.
Taiwan-India relations
Taiwan labor shortage
Indian workers
migration
mobility

