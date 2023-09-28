Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market 2023 Worldwide Research, Outlook and Geographical Segmentation 2030

The Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Short Description About Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market

Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market is valued approximately USD 4.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.67% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients are type of cosmetics additive that are extracted from plant-based sources and genetically modified microorganisms. These ingredients are mainly extracted by using different extraction methods including cold pressing, steam distillation, and solvent extraction among others. The increasing demand for natural & organic cosmetics products and growing awareness towards ill impact of synthetic chemicals as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista- in 2021, the global market for natural cosmetics and personal care was estimated at USD 30 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 50.5 billion by 2027. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2019, the global market for natural and organic skin care products was estimated at USD 4.75 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 7.2 billion by 2024. Also, rising shift towards application of Bio-Based Ingredients and growing emergence of male personal care products would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as presence of leading market players as well as increasing demand for organic personal care products in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising emergence of natural ingredients based personal care products as well as growing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DSM

Clariant

DOW

Dynamic Blending Specialists

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Elementis Plc

Corbion N.V.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Dow entered in a partnership with Vietnam based BSB Nanotechnology Joint Stock Company, a leader in rice husk-based specialty silica to expand its bio-based, low-carbon ingredients offerings.

In September 2022, BASF entered in a partnership with USA based RiKarbon Inc. to license and commercialize proprietary technology from RiKarbon. This new technology from RiKarbon offers upcycling of bio-waste into bio-based, biodegradable emollients for the personal care sector.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Active Ingredients

Vitamins and Derivatives

Ceramides

Peptides

Resveratrol

Potassium Sorbate

Bio-Succinic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid

Glycerin

Creatine

Alpha Hydroxy Acids

By Application

Skin and Sun Care

Hair Care

Make-Up and Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

