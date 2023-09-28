Recyclable Packaging Market Size 2023 Industry Statistics and Global Trends Evaluation till 2030

The Recyclable Packaging Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Recyclable Packaging Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Recyclable Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 33.12 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Recyclable packaging produces long-lasting materials. It is developed to be long-lasting and effective. A recyclable package or container can be reused without losing its protective qualities. In recyclable packaging, materials like plastic, wood, polypropylene sheets, and steel are commonly used. In addition to increasing a product’s shelf life, recyclable packaging also helps to decrease environmental harm, which is particularly clear when non-biodegradable plastics are used in packaging. Although recyclable packaging is used in almost every industry, it is most frequently found in the food and beverage, wholesale, FMCG, healthcare, and retail trade industries. The key factor driving the market growth is rising stringent regulations for adopting recycling packaging materials that create lucrative demand for the market. Also, another factor driving the market growth is rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions which is propelling the market growth of recyclable packaging market during forecast period.

According to the recent 2021 Global Buying Green Report, more than half of respondents (54%) consider sustainable packaging when choosing a product, and younger consumers (aged 44 and under) are the ones who are driving this trend. Compared to 70% of customers overall, 83% of people in that age group say they are willing to pay more for products that have been packaged sustainably. As a result, rising demand for sustainable packaging will influence the demand for Recyclable Packaging. Also, rising awareness about eco-friendly packaging solutions would create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the less durable and lightweight nature of reusable packaging stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Recyclable Packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions and growing awareness regarding eco-friendly packaging solutions in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising R&D investments for product development and innovation of packaging materials and stringent government regulations regarding eco-friendly packaging solutions which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Recyclable Packaging market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amcor

Tetra Laval

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corporation

Elopak AS

Emerald Packaging

PlastiPak Holdings Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Uflex Limited

WestRock Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2022, Marks & Spencer (M&S) announced the launch of a new eco-friendly, recyclable packaging for the British collection of vine tomatoes to provide sustainable packaging solutions for its grocery products.

In 2021, TerraCycle announced the launch of an e-commerce marketplace selling food, household essentials, and beauty products all in recyclable packaging.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Tinplate

Wood

Aluminum

Biodegradable Plastic

Recycled Papers

By Packaging Type:

Paper & Cardboard

Void Fill Packing

Bubble Wrap

Pouches & Envelopes

By End-Use Industry:

Healthcare Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Recyclable Packaging manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Recyclable Packaging by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Recyclable Packaging in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

