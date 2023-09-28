Fermented Ingredients Market Size, Share, Demand 2023 to 2030 Analysis by Key Players: Allied Bakeries, BASF SE

The Fermented Ingredients Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Fermented Ingredients Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Fermented Ingredients Market is valued at approximately USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Food additives are ingredients that have undergone fermentation. These are processed or semi-processed forms of various materials, including amino acids, organic acids, polymers, vitamins, antibiotics, industrial enzymes, and biogas. Industrial fermentation is a complex, multi-step process that produces food, feed, fuel, and other products from materials including sugar, starches, and cellulose. The conversion of these materials occurs in the fermenter with the help of enzymes or microorganisms like yeast and algae, which can be improved versions. The key factors driving the market growth are rising demand in food and beverages industry and growing awareness about health benefits associated with the consumption of fermented ingredients which create lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

According to Statista, in 2015, the market size of the food and beverages industry across India was USD 19.82 billion and the number reached USD 45.97 billion. As a result, rising food and beverages industry will drive market growth. Also, technological innovation and increase in the number of applications would create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the stringent regulations stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fermented Ingredients Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising consumption of alcohol, yogurt, and cheese. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing population in countries like India and China, rising per capita income, and increasing awareness about the health benefits of fermented products would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Fermented Ingredients Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ajinomoto Corporation Inc

Allied Bakeries

Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

Associated British Food (ABF)

Bakels

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

CHR. Hansen A/S

CSK Food Enrichment

Dawn Food Products

Dohler Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2019, Danisco VEGE nurtures plant-based products, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. launched a number of fermented ingredients in the United States.

In 2018, Carbery Group announced the launch of a fermented dairy component, named Bifipro, in Europe.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Liquid

Dry

By Type:

Amino Acids

Organic Acids

Polymers

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Antibiotics

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Feed

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Use

Other Applications

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Fermented Ingredients manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Fermented Ingredients by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Fermented Ingredients in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

