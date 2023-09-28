Electromyography Devices Market 2023 Key Strategic Developments and New Technologies 2030

The Electromyography Devices Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Electromyography Devices Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Electromyography Devices Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Electromyography is a diagnostic procedure. It is used to assess the condition of the muscles and nerve cells in charge of controlling the muscles. EMG transforms signals into numbers or graphs to help in medical diagnosis. A non-invasive technique with no known health risks is electromyography (EMG). Electromyography devices were demonstrated to be utilized in the treatment of migraine and headache symptoms in between 40% and 60% of patients. Electromyography devices are used to treat patients who have temporomandibular joint disorders, torticollis, bruxism, cerebrovascular risk, nerve injury, and other disorders. The key factor driving the market growth is rising neuromuscular disorders such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. Also, another factor driving the market growth is rising technological advances, such as survival, loading and simultaneous raw data acquisition can propel the market growth.

Electromyography Devices are widely used in the diagnostic process of neuromuscular disorders such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. As a result, the rising prevalence of neuromuscular disorders is anticipated to create lucrative demand for the market. as per WHO epilepsy is the most common neurological disease worldwide, around 50 million people globally have epilepsy. Also, according to Statista, in 2020, the death rate for epilepsy was 0.6 per 100,000 population in the United States, a slight increase from a rate of 0.3 in the year 2013. However, the rising technological advancement such as the rs-EMGx EMG system, which enables the simultaneous EMG recording of 4 channels on a single subject driving the market growth. Also, increasing focus on minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the stringent regulatory guidelines associated with medical electrodes stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Electromyography Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the increasing demand for neurophysiology devices, rising disposable income of emerging countries and increasing number of hospitals, specialized neuro-care centres, and clinics in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising awareness relating to electromyography and the rising prevalence of neuromuscular disorders would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electromyography Devices market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Compumedics Limited

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Covidien Limited

Electrical Geodesics Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Nihon Kohden America Inc.

NeuroWave Systems Inc.

Noraxon U.S.A. Inc.

Medtronic plc

iWorx Systems Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2022, Seoul National University Hospital endorsed a clinical trial under the title ‘The Effect of Back Muscles Activation on Idiopathic Scoliosis Using Surface Electromyography’, in the study the authors evaluating the effect of back muscle activation functions on idiopathic scoliosis in healthy children (5 to 12 years old) using surface electromyography.

In 2022, Cadwell announced the release of the Pudendal (Pelvic Floor) Stimulating and Cable and Recording Electrode for the United States market. The Sierra Summit system is intended for use with the pudendal electrode, made by Spes Medica, to measure the pudendal nerve terminal motor latency (PNTML) in the anal sphincter.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mobility:

Portable EMG systems

Stationary EMG systems

By Product:

Software

Electrode

Surface EMG

Intramuscular EMG

By Application:

Muscular disorder

Neuromuscular disorder

Neuromuscular

Other applications

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Electromyography Devices manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Electromyography Devices by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Electromyography Devices in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

