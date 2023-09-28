Synthetic Sapphire Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR

The Synthetic Sapphire Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Synthetic Sapphire Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Synthetic sapphire Market is valued at approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Synthetic sapphire, also known as corundum, has high mechanical and chemical stability. With its high chemical stability, light transmission, and mechanical properties, synthetic sapphire with the chemical formula AI2O3 is a durable material. Furthermore, among all oxide crystals, synthetic sapphire is the hardest. Additionally, it is used in the development of hip joint endoprostheses in the medical sector. The key factors driving the market growth are growing demands from the LED manufacturing and semiconductor industry for synthetic sapphire and increasing demand for high-quality optical materials, technological developments in manufacturing processes, and an increase in R&D activities.

According to Statista, the worldwide semiconductor industry generated USD 595 billion revenue in 2021, an increase from 470.89 billion US dollars in the previous year. The semiconductor market is anticipated to generate 676 billion dollars in revenue in 2022. As a result, rising semiconductor industry will boost the market growth during forecasted period. Also, increasing application of synthetic sapphire in the medical industry would create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the fluctuating prices of Synthetic sapphire stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Synthetic sapphire Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising sales of products such as semiconductors, LEDs, and medical devices in the region. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising use in medical equipment manufacture and growing demand in semiconductor manufacturing industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Synthetic sapphire Market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Rubicon Technology Inc.

KYOCERA Corporation

Saint-Gobain

SCHOTT AG

Monocrystal

Rayotek Scientific Inc.

Crystalwise Technology Inc.

ILJIN Display CO. Ltd

Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd.

Juropol Sp. z o.o.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Optical

Sapphire Substrates

Display

Other Industrial Applications

By End-user:

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Manufacturing

Semiconductor

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

