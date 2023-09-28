Sage Extract Market Research with Size, Growth, Segments and Forecasts 2030

The Sage Extract Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Sage Extract Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Sage Extract Market is valued at approximately USD 4.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.19% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Sage is used as a natural supplement. It is a plant that is indigenous to countries that surround the Mediterranean Sea. Tannic acid, ursonic acid, carnosic acid, fumaric acid, niacin, flavones, chlorogenic acid, and caffeic acid are all found in sage leaf. Sage is produced from the Salvia officinalis plant’s leaf. It is also known as garden sage, dalmatian sage, real sage, and common sage. It demonstrates health-promoting properties like expectorant, cicatrizant, antifungal, antioxidant, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties. Sage Extract is widely used in cosmetics products. Thus, the rising cosmetics industry would create lucrative demand for the market. Also, another factor driving market is the growing pharmaceutical industry. The preparation of medicines for the treatment of digestive problems, such as diarrhoea, gastritis, appetite loss, and heartburn, uses sage extract. Additionally, sage extract is used to reduce excessive sweating and salivation. Sage extract is also used in medicinal uses for disorders such as depression and memory loss.

According to Statista, in 2015, the revenue of the global cosmetics market was USD 77,845.5 million and the number is anticipated to reach USD 1,31,041.2 million by 2026. Also, rising demand for herbal medicinal products and supplements will create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the high cost of Sage Extract stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sage Extract Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising uses of sage extract in medicinal products in the region. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Sage Extract Market across the North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sibelius

Mountain Rose Herbs

Avoca Inc.

Aphios Corporation

Wuhan Dahua

App Chem-Bio

Greenlife

Shanxi Jinjin

Haotian

Capot

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End-Use:

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Sage Extract manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Sage Extract by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Sage Extract in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

