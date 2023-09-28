Aseptic Packaging Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2023 to 2030

The Aseptic Packaging Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Aseptic Packaging Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 6.19 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.89% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Aseptic packaging involves packing a beverage or food product at an ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilizing or disinfecting it covertly, and then fusing and sealing it under sterilized atmospheres to prevent bacterial and virus contamination. Plastic, glass, paperboard, or metal are used to make cans, containers, cartons, and other aseptic packages. The shelf life of packed goods is increased by aseptic packaging. It is also environmentally friendly. The key factors driving the market growth are rising consumption of dairy beverages, increasing demand for convenience and quality food products, growing urban population, and growing e-commerce sales.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2020, Indian e-commerce valued at USD 46.2 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 188 billion by 2025. Also, rise in adoption of automation in the production of aseptic packaging would create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the uncertain prices of raw materials and high initial capital investment stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Aseptic Packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising demand in food and beverages industry in the region. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand in pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amcor plc

DS Smith Plc

Mondi plc

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Tetra Laval International S.A.

UFlex Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2021, Nongfu Spring expanded its product line with the addition of a new product. This product can process both high and low acids in PET and is a very flexible and secure solution. The Chinese beverage manufacturer used this line to allow them to release new Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages that were aseptically packaged in PET bottles.

In 2020, The India-based company, Varun Beverages Ltd, a part of the RJ Corp group and a global franchisee of PepsiCo Inc., installed Sidel’s Aseptic Combi Predis. The objective of this initiative is to increase PET bottling capacity and give private label manufacturers more production flexibility. RJ Corp is introducing liquid dairy products (LDP) in PET for commercial use in India by using new aseptic dry preform sterilisation technology.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Packaging Type, Material, End-User Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Packaging Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging Type:

Carton

Bags & Pouches

Bottles & Cans

By Material:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Metal

Glass

By End-User Industry:

Food

Beverages

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Aseptic Packaging manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Aseptic Packaging by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Aseptic Packaging in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

