Global Crab Market To See Huge Growth By 2030 | Latest Trends, Future Prospects

Global Crab Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The crab market is driven by rising demand for seafood owing to rising population income levels in developing countries. Another factor propelling the market growth is growing aquaculture sector and rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming shellfish, like crabs is contributing to the growth of market.

According to Statista, in 2021 the global sea food market was valued USD 253 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 336 billion by 2025. Also, according to International Trade Administration, in 2020, the global aquaculture was valued USD 204 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 262 billion by the end of 2026. As a result, rising demand for sea food and growing aquaculture will create lucrative demand for the market during forecast period. Also, as per same source, in FY 2015, per capita national income across India was 86.65 thousand INR (USD 1.05 thousand), and the number is anticipated to reach INR 150.33 thousand (USD 1.82 thousand). In addition, changing dietary preferences, towards healthy foods especially among young people is anticipated to create growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the growing vegan population stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Crab Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising consumption of crab from countries like China and Japan. Also, growing disposable income in the region is expected to drive the demand further. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming crab which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Crab Market across the North America.

Major market players included in this report are:

Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Maine Lobster Now LLC

Mazzetta Co LLC

Pacific Cove

Sea Delight LLC

Seaview Crab Co

Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc

Thai Union Group PCL

The JM Clayton Co

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Jan. 2022, The oldest seafood processor in North America, Handy Seafood, partnered with Old Bay seasoning to launch new seafood products, with a special focus on crab cakes made using fresh crabs that are caught in the wild.

In March 2022, With Gathered Foods Corporation, producer of Good Catch plant-based seafood, Bumble Bee Foods announced a joint distribution collaboration.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Blue Crab

Chinese Mitten

Gazami Crab

Other Crab Types

By Form:

Frozen

Canned

Other Forms

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

