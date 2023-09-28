Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Size | Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status

The Vacuum Skin Packaging Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 25.73 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Vacuum skin packaging is basically referred to as the process of removing the air from any package before any specified product is expected to be sealed either manually or automatically. Vacuum skin packaging is usually used for perishable products, primarily for fish & meat. Vacuum skin packaging aids in enhancing the shelf life of particular products. Vacuum skin packaging decreases the need for preservation and further offers clear packaging that emphasizes the product. The key factors driving the market growth are rising need for safe and hygienic packaging methods, rapid economic growth of countries and rising consumption of meat and poultry products.

According to Statista, in 2015, the consumption of poultry meat in India was 3,283.7 thousand metric tons, and the number reached 4,107 thousand metric tons in 2021. As a result, rise in poultry meat consumption would create a lucrative demand for the market. Also, growing government policies regarding food safety would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing population, increasing demand for packaged food products, and growing industrialization in developing economies are anticipated to propel the market in the region. North America is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for packaged food products and rising consumption of meat and poultry products that would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market across the North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

DuPont (US)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Sealed Air (US)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

LINPAC Packaging Limited (UK)

Bemis Company Inc. (US)

G. Mondini SA (Italy)

Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd. (China)

Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd. (Israel)

Quinn Packaging Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, German-based Sudpack launched a brand-new skin vacuum concept. For its usage in new products, this recyclable material is being certified. In addition, this product is the subject of more research because of its unique qualities. Additionally, Grade A products are now in higher demand across a variety of industries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Vacuum bag

Vacuum trays

By Material Type:

Plastic

Glass

By Application:

Fresh Meat

Seafood

Poultry

Smoked & processed meat

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Vacuum Skin Packaging manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Vacuum Skin Packaging by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Vacuum Skin Packaging in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

