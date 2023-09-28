Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China sentences Taiwanese citizen to 4 more years in prison for espionage

Pro-unification academic Tsai Chin-shu completed initial four-year sentence in May

  447
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/28 15:30
An old photo of Tsai Chin-shu at Xiangyang Mountain in China's Henan Province. 

An old photo of Tsai Chin-shu at Xiangyang Mountain in China's Henan Province.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese citizen, held in China since 2018, was handed a second sentence of four years in prison by Chinese authorities this week, who allege that he worked as a spy for Taiwan.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) announced the additional sentence for Tsai Chin-shu (蔡金樹) at a press conference on Wednesday (Sept. 27). This comes after Tsai, a pro-unification scholar, completed an initial four-year prison sentence in May.

A July 2023 report from LTN indicated that Tsai already served one four-year sentence and had his rights in China revoked for an additional four years, making him unable to leave the country despite his release. Since May, Tsai’s movements have been restricted to a residence on Xiamen’s Gulangyu Island, per LTN.

Tsai was one of four Taiwanese men charged with espionage and “threatening national security” by Chinese authorities in October 2020. All four of the alleged spies had recorded “confessions” publically aired on Chinese state-run media at the time.

After the new sentence handed down this week, Tsai will return to a Chinese prison for another four years. Tsai’s alleged “confession” from 2020 indicates he was gathering intelligence for the Taiwan Military Intelligence Bureau.

Tsai is a scholar of political science and the former chairman of the South Taiwan Cross-Strait Relations Association, an organization promoting unification with China. Before 2018, he made frequent trips between Taiwan and China for business and academic exchanges.

The four alleged spies are all China-friendly academics, and all faced charges similar to Tsai. They include Tony Shih (施正屏), Lee Meng-chu (李孟居), and Cheng Yu-chin (鄭宇欽).
Tsai Chin-shu
espionage
Military Intelligence Bureau
Taiwan Affairs Office
TAO

RELATED ARTICLES

China blames Taiwan's DPP for failure to resume cross-strait tourism
China blames Taiwan's DPP for failure to resume cross-strait tourism
2023/09/27 16:20
Bipartisan senators urge US universities to work with Taiwan in replacing Confucius Institutes
Bipartisan senators urge US universities to work with Taiwan in replacing Confucius Institutes
2023/09/27 10:12
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council cautions against travel to China after Taiwanese scholar detained
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council cautions against travel to China after Taiwanese scholar detained
2023/09/13 18:45
China's Taiwan Affairs Office supports probe into ending cross-strait FTA
China's Taiwan Affairs Office supports probe into ending cross-strait FTA
2023/09/13 15:59
Taiwan reveals strict review process for inviting foreign guests
Taiwan reveals strict review process for inviting foreign guests
2023/09/12 15:02