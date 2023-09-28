Taipei Dome fails to pass fire safety tests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Dome failed to pass a first round of fire safety tests, throwing doubt on whether it can launch as planned in mid-October, reports said Thursday (Sept. 28).

Developer Farglory Group will use the Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday to try and resolve the issues. A new round of testing on Monday (Oct. 2) will determine whether the 40,000-seat stadium conforms to fire safety requirements and could receive an operating license, the Liberty Times reported.

The past week’s tests concluded that 60% of previous problems had been solved. However, improvements were still needed for the sprinkler network and for the fire reporting system.

The Fire Department will launch new inspections after the three-day holiday to see whether Farglory completed the necessary changes. If the result is positive, the city government is likely to prepare the operating license.

There was still a question whether the latest delay will allow the license to be issued in mid-October. The plan had been for a trial period to start before the end of 2023.

The Taipei Dome project, which also included offices and a mall in Taipei’s Xinyi District, became embroiled in disputes about safety concerns between Farglory and the administration of Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) soon after he took office in late 2014.