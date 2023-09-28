Azbil to Exhibit at the Data Centre World Asia 2023

Showcasing Digital Twin Solutions That Contribute to Smart Data Centre Management

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 28 September 2023 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it will participate as a Gold sponsor and exhibitor at the Data Centre World Asia (DCWA) 2023, Asia's largest data centre event for business, to be held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on October 11 and 12. Azbil's exhibition, themed "Reimagining Green Data Centre Management through Digital Twin and AI Technologies," will focus on advancing DX technologies for higher automation value and efficiency.





DCWA is among the seven co-located exhibitions of TECH WEEK Singapore, recognized as Asia’s most important technology event for business. Themed “Empowering the Digital Economy”, DCWA is designed to connect data centre professionals in Asia, industry's top experts, thought leaders, and cutting-edge technology solutions. The exhibition addresses the latest data centre trends, challenges, and opportunities, offering an immersive experience to equip attendees with the knowledge, insights, and connections to stay ahead in this dynamic field.





As a leader in the automation industry, Azbil aims to leverage this event to strengthen connections with these key stakeholders in the data centre market, seeking to explore future business collaboration and increase recognition across Southeast Asia.









■ Event overview



Event

Data Centre World Asia 2023

Dates

Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12, 2023

Location

Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 1



Booth T40

Registration

https://www.datacentreworldasia.com/visreg/azbil-corporation



(Free registration for Visitor Pass)

Product Showcase

Building Automation



・Intelligent Building Management System



Unified open building platform to operationally optimize data centre integration and management for greater performance and energy efficiency



・Chiller Plant Digital Twin



Provides users with building AI analytics to simulate their chiller plant operations to achieve optimal results



For details, please visit the following website.



https://www.datacentreworldasia.com/exhibitors/azbil-corporation/



Based on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil is contributing "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.

The company will highlight its latest Building Automation solutions, with a strong focus on Azbil's digital twin applications. These tools empower data centre professionals to optimize performance, enhance reliability, and drive energy efficiency and sustainability for the data centre infrastructure.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2023, Azbil employed over 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥278.4 billion in revenue.



For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com/.

