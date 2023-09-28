National Taiwan University rises 35 spots on Times Higher Education list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) rose 35 spots to No. 152 on The Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2023, cementing its position as Taiwan’s highest-rated college on the list, reports said Thursday (Sept. 28).

The table evaluated 1,904 universities in 108 countries and regions. The survey used a new methodology based on 18 performance indicators focusing on teaching, research environment and quality, industry, and international outlook, the publisher said.

NTU said it had recorded progress in several key areas and would continue to put efforts into improving its quality, CNA reported. However, it said the school’s international reputation came up short due to the influence of international marketing. The university added that it would learn and improve its visibility.

NTU said it was planning to participate in more cross-border research projects and alliances. The launch of specialized institutes cooperating with sister schools overseas would also help improve its standing and reputation, officials said.

Oxford University remained at No. 1 on the list for the eighth year running, followed by Stanford, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, and Cambridge. The top 20 counted three Asian institutions, with Tsinghua University in Beijing at No. 12, Peking University at No. 14, and the National University of Singapore at No. 19.