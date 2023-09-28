Uzbekistan: Powerful explosion near Tashkent airport

A number of people have been injured after a powerful explosion in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at a warehouse near Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport, Uzbek news website Daryo reported, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Footage circulating on social media showed a column of flames and smoke rising into the night sky.

The emergency ministry said the cause of the explosion was unclear, and said fire crews were able to respond quickly.

"The area of the fire is being reduced," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. "The situation is completely under control."

Emergency services at the scene

Dozens of fire and rescue crews and vehicles have arrived at the warehouse, Daryo reported.

"At the moment, there are not any seriously injured. Right now, doctors are furnishing all necessary medical assistance," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

"Emergency medical care is also being provided to people injured in the fire at the scene of the accident and in the surrounding apartments."

Accidents due to dilapidated equipment and poor adherence to safety standards are common in Uzbekistan, but incidents of this magnitude are rare.

zc/wmr (AFP, Reuters)