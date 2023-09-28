China sends 13 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 27) and 6 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 28).

The defense ministry said that 13 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the detected aircraft, five crossed the median line or entered the southwest sector of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included one TB-001 reconnaissance and strike unmanned combat aerial vehicle (TB-001 UCAV RECCE), one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 ASW aircraft, and two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets.

The TB-001 drone crossed the southern end of the median line and flew into the southwest section of the ADIZ. The rest of the aircraft flew into the southwest sector of the ADIZ without crossing the median line.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Flight paths of five PLA aircraft detected between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. (MND image)