Taiwan top national security official calls for larger NATO role in Asia

Koo takes no stance on NATO office in Japan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/27 20:42
Archived photo of NSC Secretary General Wellington Koo. 

Archived photo of NSC Secretary General Wellington Koo.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States-led alliances need to take on a larger role in countering China’s military designs in Asia, National Security Council Secretary General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said in an interview published by Nikkei Asia on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

He specifically mentioned NATO and AUKUS, the security partnership between Australia, the U.S., and the U.K. Koo pointed to general unease in the region about Beijing’s aggressive posture, not only against Taiwan but also on disputed islands in the South China Sea.

The national security official named the modernization and expansion of China’s naval forces as a particular point of concern. If Beijing was not interested in taking control of neighboring territories, it would not be a problem, Koo added.

Describing China as the “provocateur” of starting an arms race, he said more countries are likely to grow worried about Beijing’s attitude, especially after the recent publication of a map listing Taiwan, parts of the South China Sea, and segments of India as its territories. Koo said Taiwan did not take a stance on whether NATO should open an office in Japan, but he approved of NATO sharing intelligence and helping with the fight against disinformation.
