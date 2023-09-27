Alexa
Taipower records 645 power outages in Kaohsiung so far this year

211 fewer outages compared to same period in 2022

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/27 20:35
Taipower staff work to upgrade powerlines in Kaohsiung on Wednesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung has experienced 645 power outages so far this year, according to a Taipower statement on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

The state-owned electricity provider said on Wednesday that power cuts that occurred between January to August were mainly due to aging infrastructure, lightning damage, trees, and animals, per CNA. Taipower said it would be upgrading hardware and increasing inspections in response.

The company said that compared to the same period last year, there were 211 fewer outages. This can be attributed to the work local branches have put into strengthening power distribution centers, Taipower said.

By the end of 2023, Taipower expects to replace 31 kilometers of aging, high-voltage power lines, 190 high-voltage switches, 5,100 transformers, and 4 transformers that serve the main grid. It also expects to incorporate automatic monitoring into 175 switches.
