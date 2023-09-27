Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China's status at Central American Parliament upgraded after Taiwan exit

Taiwan withdrew from PARLACEN in August after motion passed to exclude it

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/27 20:07
Zhang Yanhui and Amado Cerrud shake hands at a session of the Central American Parliament on Tuesday. (Facebook, PARLACEN photo)

Zhang Yanhui and Amado Cerrud shake hands at a session of the Central American Parliament on Tuesday. (Facebook, PARLACEN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) has approved China’s ascension to permanent observer status about a month after it passed a motion to exclude Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Sept. 26).

The parliament approved a resolution to “revoke the permanent observer status of the so-called Legislative Yuan of the Taiwan region and accept the National People’s Congress of China as a permanent observer,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said on Tuesday. PARLACEN confirmed the news via Facebook.

PARLACEN President Amado Cerrud met with China’s ambassador in El Salvador Zhang Yanhui (張艷輝) at a session of the parliament on Tuesday to mark the ascension. Cerrud said he was optimistic about the future of bi-regional relations following a recent visit to Beijing, the post read.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry decided to withdraw from the parliament after Nicaragua, which cut ties with Taiwan in 2021, proposed to remove Taiwan. The parliament said that United Nations Resolution 2758, passed in 1971, which stated that the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China, disqualified Taiwan from participating as an independent country.

Of the six countries that make up PARLACEN, five have switched formal diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China within the past six years. Guatemala is Taiwan’s sole remaining diplomatic ally in the institution and is also the country where PARLACEN is headquartered.

China's status at Central American Parliament upgraded after Taiwan exit
Zhang Yanhui speaks at the Central American Parliament on Tuesday. (Facebook, PARLACEN photo)
PARLACEN
Central American Parliament
Taiwan in South America
Taiwan's formal diplomatic allies
Taiwan's formal allies
Formal allies of the Republic of China
Taiwan-China competition for allies
Wang Wenbin (汪文斌)

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan 'positive' about international support for Haiti
Taiwan 'positive' about international support for Haiti
2023/09/20 16:27
Hundreds leave Dominican Republic ahead of Haiti border shutdown
Hundreds leave Dominican Republic ahead of Haiti border shutdown
2023/09/15 12:15
US agrees to enforce maritime law around Taiwan ally Palau
US agrees to enforce maritime law around Taiwan ally Palau
2023/08/31 15:08
China, former Taiwan ally Nicaragua sign wide-ranging free trade deal
China, former Taiwan ally Nicaragua sign wide-ranging free trade deal
2023/08/31 13:25
Taiwan accepts credentials of new Marshall Islands ambassador
Taiwan accepts credentials of new Marshall Islands ambassador
2023/08/30 16:55