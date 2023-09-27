Taiwan president meets Guatemala defense minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with Guatemala Defense Minister General Henry Reyes Chigua on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

Guatemala is one of Taiwan’s 13 official diplomatic allies and one of only two in continental Central America. After the presidential elections in Guatemala earlier this year, there had been fears the country might switch recognition to China.

Tsai described military exchanges with Guatemala as an important element of bilateral cooperation, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. She said that several plans, including training programs and language courses, had established a stable foundation for military cooperation.

During the visit, Reyes Chigua witnessed the development of Taiwan’s domestic defense sector, Tsai said. Taiwan will launch its first locally developed submarine on Thursday (Sept. 28).

In response, Reyes said that relations between Taiwan and Guatemala were optimal. He expressed hope that they would grow even deeper.