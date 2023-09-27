Man who claimed AIT requested 'opium war tactics' to get Neihu land gets acquitted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man surnamed Chen (陳), who wrote on Facebook that the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) requested President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) use Opium War tactics to cede land in Neihu to America, has been acquitted, UDN reported on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

Chen was referred to the police for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act when he posted his accusation on social media in July 2022. The Taipei District Court ruled that there was no evidence to prove that Chen knowingly spread false information, and no penalty was imposed, but the case is subject to appeal, reported UDN.

The plans of the AIT Taipei Office to expand its Neihu campus sparked opposition from some local residents, and those concerns were voiced during a July 12 public forum. On July 14, Chen wrote on Facebook, "The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) is requesting Tsai Ing-wen to use the methods employed during the Qing Dynasty Opium Wars and the unequal treaties signed with the U.K. to cede Neihu land on a 99-year lease as an American concession in Taiwan."

Chen admitted to posting the message and explained that the information came from political talk shows, statements made by public representatives in the media, and opinions expressed by others on the internet. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) refuted Chen’s post in a press release.

The court considered that the AIT expansion issue involved land use and public interest. It ruled that there were various opinions expressed through different channels, and with the proliferation of online information, readers may not always have the ability to judge and verify the accuracy of information.

The judgment said that although Chen posted without verification, there was insufficient evidence to prove that he knowingly spread false information with the intent to deceive the public. It could also not be determined that the audience suffered from fear or panic as a result, which would pose an immediate and obvious danger to public order and safety.