DPP legislators prevent mayor's address in New Taipei legislature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators occupied the New Taipei City Council and prevented the mayor’s scheduled address on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

The legislators surrounded the mayor’s podium in an apparent protest against acting mayor Liu Ho-jan’s (劉和然) expected delivery of the address. New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) requested leave on Sept. 24 to focus on his presidential campaign.

Protestors held signs reading “no mayor, no report” and “a protest of sorrow, the mayor has run off.” DPP Legislator Cho Kuan-ting (卓冠廷) said that this occupation was the first in New Taipei City history.

New Taipei City Councilor Cheng Yu-en (鄭宇恩) said that because of the high budget proposed for next year, the mayor had an obligation to appear. Liu does not have the backing of public opinion, and we will not accept his report, Cheng said.