Taiwan Ministry of Agriculture puts price tag on destruction of expired eggs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said Wednesday (Sept. 27) that the destruction of 53.3 million imported eggs that reached their expiry date would cost NT$36 million (US$1.18 million).

The government policy to import eggs to counter a shortage was met with sharp criticism after allegations that expiry dates and places of origin had been mislabeled. Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) resigned over the controversy, though he still defended the imports as the right way to meet consumer demands for cheap eggs while protecting the livelihood of local farmers.

During questioning by lawmakers on Wednesday, ministers said the number of eggs that reached their expiry date would be published on the MOA website. By Wednesday, the total had reached 53.3 million, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Considering the cost of transportation and the estimated total weight of 2,800 to 3,000 metric tons, the process would cost NT$36 million, according to Chang Ching-wei (張經緯), director-general of the MOA’s Department of Animal Industry.

Legislators also approved a motion demanding the MOA report within 10 days which companies had used imported eggs to mix into processed food products labeled as made in Taiwan. The lawmakers wanted the MOA to provide details about the quantities, names, and distribution channels of the products involved.