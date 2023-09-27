Presidential candidate Lai outlines plan to increase Taiwan's social housing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has outlined a plan to build 130,000 more social housing units over two presidential terms.

Lai said in addition to the 130,000 units to be built, he will increase the number of social houses leased or managed by property agencies to 170,000, per Now News. He said this approach will build on the foundation laid out by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

“Housing justice” has been a core part of the opposition’s campaign in Taiwan’s presidential election, and government statistics show that 800,000 households are in need of rental accommodation, per CNA. Lai said this has been a key issue for Tsai also, and it is expected that 7,000 more social housing units will be available to renters by the time she leaves office next January.

Lai said he understands some are worried that tenants are unable to apply for government subsidies for rent because landlords do not want to declare their income. A recent study noted that over 90% of renters in Taiwan rent their houses through “illicit or clandestine arrangements.”



Lai Ching-te talks housing in Taipei on Wednesday. (CNA photo)

The government is aware of this issue and has introduced a plan to incentivize landlords to sign up for the rental subsidies scheme, Lai said. Introduced in 2022, the plan includes a cap on tax for rental income, and other subsidies.

Only applicants who are Taiwanese citizens with a household income lower than 50% of the average income in the area they apply are eligible for social housing. Local governments throughout Taiwan set their own eligibility requirements according to these and other rules.