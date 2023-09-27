Home Medical Equipment Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031

The “Home Medical Equipment Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global home medical equipment market size US$ 29.1 billion in 2021. The global home medical equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 43.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Home medical equipment is regarded as an outstanding solution to offer convenient, safe, suitable, and cost-effective treatment to patients. Home medical equipment includes various devices that are easily accessible at home, such as blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, blood glucose monitors, automated external defibrillators, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing rate of chronic diseases and increasing demand for home care treatment will fuel the growth of the global home medical equipment market.

The benefits of home medical equipment devices are likely to propel the market forward. For instance, patients can easily carry out their day-to-day activities without paying regular visits to the hospitals. In addition, it saves the time of the patients and the doctors. Furthermore, home medical equipment is cost-effective. Thus, all of these advantages will escalate the growth of the global home medical equipment market.

The demand for continuous monitoring in the cases of Asthma and other respiratory diseases will escalate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and rising awareness about the convenience of home medical equipment will surge the market growth.

Limited expertise for home-based users may limit the growth of the global home medical equipment market.

The high procedural costs in hospitals and clinics may increase the demand for home medical equipment.

Growing advancements in-home medical equipment will gain significant traction in the coming years. For instance, Medtronic unveiled its Guardian Connect, the world’s first Smart Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, in January 2019. Moreover, Smith & Nephew introduced New PICO 7 in August 2018 to offer a negative pressure wound therapy system in Europe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The recent global health emergency, i.e., the COVID-19 pandemic, surged the demand for home medical equipment. Due to the pandemic, people became more terrified of healthcare centers. It became essential to maintain significant distance from public places in order to save themselves from the virus. Many healthcare professionals started providing online consultations. Thus, it surged the demand for home medical equipment for patients suffering from asthma, diabetes, or other chronic diseases.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific home medical equipment market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is because of the presence of the majority of online retailers that deliver desired devices via mail or shipping. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes will surge the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing geriatric population in the region will benefit the Asia-Pacific home medical equipment market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Home Medical Equipment corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Home Medical Equipment industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

B Braun

Abbott

Baxter

Becton Dickinson & Company

Medtronic

Invacare

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Hill Rom

Smith & Nephew

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Home Medical Equipment industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Home Medical Equipment output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Home Medical Equipment output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Home Medical Equipment products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Home Medical Equipment market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global home medical equipment market segmentation focuses on Distribution Channel, Functionality, and Region.

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Pharmacy

Retail stores

Online retailers

By Functionality Outlook

Therapeutic equipment Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment Continuous positive airways pressure equipment Oxygen delivery equipment Ventilators Nebulizers Humidifiers Home IV equipment IV pumps IV administration IV accessories Home Dialysis Equipment Home peritoneal dialysis Home hemolysis product Other Home Therapeutic Equipment Home physical therapy equipment Home negative pressure wound therapy devices Home braces & related products Home enteral feeding products Home automated external defibrillators Home muscle & nerve stimulators

Patient monitoring equipment Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Holter Monitors Peak Flow Monitors Apnea Monitors Heart Rate Monitor Baby Monitors Electronic Thermometer Coagulation monitors

Mobility assist & patient support equipment Wheelchairs Mobility Scooters Walking Assist Device Medical Furniture Bathroom Safety Equipment



By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Home Medical Equipment industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Home Medical Equipment market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Home Medical Equipment market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

