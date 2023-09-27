Cold Pressed Oil Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

The Cold Pressed Oil Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Cold Pressed Oil Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Cold Pressed Oil Market is valued at approximately USD 27.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cold Pressed Oils are those made by pressing fruit or seeds in a modern steel press that preserves all of its aroma flavor, and nutritional value, making them ideal for cooking and skin care. Cold pressed oils contain natural antioxidants derived from the seed from which they were extracted. The Cold Pressed Oil market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand in the personal care industry and increasing consumption of healthy food. However, the foremost key factor driving is increasing the personal care industry owing to high nutrition due to the increase in the market demand for cold-pressed oils over the world. Moreover, another key factor driving this is the increasing consumption of healthy food due to the increase in the market growth of the cold pressed oil market over the world.

According to Statista, the revenue of the personal care industry in the year 2022 is USD 238.90 billion and the expected revenue of the personal care industry in the year 2025 is USD 324.70 billion. Moreover, another key factor driving is increasing the consumption of healthy food. For instance, according to Statista, the market value of healthy food in the year 2022 is USD 841.1 billion and the expected market value of healthy food in the year 2026 is USD 1000 billion. The opportunity cold pressed oils is containing zero trans fatty acids and cholesterol-free due to an increase in the market demand across the world. However, low productivity and consumer allergies stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cold Pressed Oil Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of increasing health awareness, it is pollution-free and increasing awareness of eco-friendly environment which is increasing the demand for cold pressed oil market over the world. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as easy availability of raw materials, increasing health awareness would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cold Pressed Oil market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Statfold Seed Oils Ltd

Wilmar International Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Bunge Limited

Cargill Inc.

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

Naissance

Gramiyum

The healthy Home Economist

FreshMill Oils

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2021, NCR Corporation announced the acquisition of Freshop. By incorporating e-commerce into NCR’s main retail point-of-sale platform, retailers particularly small regional supermarket chains will be able to quickly implement buy capabilities online, in-store collections and directly meet their customer needs.

In December 2018, Marico unveiled the introduction of its new line of cold-pressed virgin coconut oils under the brand name “Coco Soul”, which is popular for its natural and farm-fresh foods. This new product line comprises100% organic and natural Coco Soul that is sourced from farms where coconuts are handpicked and freshly harvested.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Coconut Oil

Palm Oil

Ground Nut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Some Questions Answered in the Cold Pressed Oil Market Report:

What is the projected size of the global Cold Pressed Oil market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Cold Pressed Oil industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Cold Pressed Oil market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Cold Pressed Oil market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the global Cold Pressed Oil market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Cold Pressed Oil, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Cold Pressed Oil, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Cold Pressed Oil market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Cold Pressed Oil market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the global Cold Pressed Oil market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Cold Pressed Oil market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the global Cold Pressed Oil market?

Highlighted Sections from the Table of Contents:

Overview of the Cold Pressed Oil Market

Global Landscape of the Cold Pressed Oil Market by Participants

Analysis of Cold Pressed Oil Industry’s Upstream and Downstream Factors

Evaluation of Manufacturing Costs within the Cold Pressed Oil Sector

Dynamics Impacting the Market

Profiles of Key Players

Sales and Revenue Insights across Global Regions (2017-2023)

Examination of Global Sales, Revenue Trends, and Pricing by Type

In-depth Analysis of Market Applications

Anticipated Global Market Trends (2023-2030)

Discoveries from Research and Conclusive Remarks

Continued….

