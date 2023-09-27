Gas Detectors Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2023-2031

The “Global Gas Detectors Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global gas detectors market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global gas detectors market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.51 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Government regulations across the world aiming to control emissions and strengthen labor safety will fuel the growth of global gas detectors. In addition, the increasing awareness related to the harmful effects of toxic and hazardous gas-related dangers will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, there are four primary legislatures in India that encompass occupational health and safety at the workplace. The laws are The Factories Act (1948), The Mines Rules (1955), The Mines Act (1952), The Dock Workers (Welfare, Safety, and Health), and the Building and Other Construction Workers Act (Regulations of Employment and Conditions of Service) (1996).

Growing industrialization across various developing countries will surge the growth of the global gas detectors market. In addition, a growing number of hazardous incidences due to gas emissions will benefit the global gas detectors market.

The wide applications of gas detectors in laboratories and medicals to detect various flammable and toxic substances, such as methane, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, chlorine, ammonia, etc., will escalate the growth of the market.

The high cost of gas detectors may limit the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global gas detectors industry witnessed significant challenges due to the chaos that originated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments of various countries imposed strict lockdown, which halted industrialization. Thus, it reduced the demand for gas detectors. Furthermore, the shortage of raw materials and import-export restrictions further impacted the global gas detectors market.

Regional Analysis

Of all the regions, the Asia-Pacific gas detectors market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is due to growing industrialization in emerging economies like China and India. In addition, a growing number of safety regulations and stringent policies by governments will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, China introduced new workplace safety rules in 2015. In addition, the country is also witnessing a growing number of accidents. For instance, an explosion at a pesticide plant in Eastern China occurred in 2019. Due to this incident, around 47 people were killed and more than 600 people were injured. Moreover, around 44 people died in an explosion in a chemical plant in the Eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. Thus, the growing number of such incidents is forecast to fuel the growth of the market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Gas Detectors corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Gas Detectors industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KgaA

MSA Safety Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

SENSIT Technologies

Industrial Scientific Corporation

New Cosmos Electric Co. Ltd

Trolex Ltd

Crowncon Detection Instruments Limited

Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation

International Gas Detectors

Sensidyne LP

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Gas Detectors industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Gas Detectors output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Gas Detectors output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Gas Detectors products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Gas Detectors market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global gas detectors market segmentation focuses on Communication, Type of Detector, End-User, and Region.

By Communication Type Outlook

Wired

Wireless

By Type of Detector Outlook

Fixed

Portable and Transportable

By End-User

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Water and Wastewater

Metal and Mining

Utilities

Other

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Gas Detectors industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Gas Detectors market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Gas Detectors market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

