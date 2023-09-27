Digital Scent Market Size is Booming in Upcoming Years Due To Global Demand and Business Opportunities 2031

The “Digital Scent Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global digital scent market size was US$ 18.1 million in 2021. The global digital scent market is forecast to grow to US$ 41.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Digital scent technology is highly used to sense, receive and share scent-empowered digital media, including video games, webpages, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Digital scent technology finds its wide applications in various verticals, such as military and defense, healthcare, food and beverage, waste management, etc. Thus, the growth of these industries will drive the digital scent market forward.

Digital scent technology is forecast to observe exponential development due to growing spending in the military and defense sector. Furthermore, digital scent technology plays a prominent role in performing decision-making related to national security that involves geography. Thus, such essential applications of digital scent technology are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

The high initial cost associated with devices may limit the growth of the global digital scent market.

The growing number of launches, partnerships, and other strategies, aiming to expand product portfolio is forecast to benefit the global digital scent market. For instance, Plasmion GMBH company launched a new App-note for direct SPME-MS analysis of environmental trace contaminants with SICRIT in 2019. Furthermore, Apple registered two patents to add the e-nose technology into its smartwatches in April 2019. Thus, such advancements will contribute to the growth of the global digital scent market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing units had no choice left other than to shut the doors for a short time. Almost every industrial vertical witnessed a shortage of workforce. In addition, the international trade restriction and insufficient supply of raw materials further hampered the growth of the digital scent market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global digital scent industry due to the developed infrastructure of the region. In addition, the availability of resources and rapidly growing defense, healthcare, entertainment, and food and beverages industry will contribute to the growth of the digital scent market. Europe is forecast to hold the second-largest share due to the stringent regulations and significant fines by the governments. EU has announced the D-NOSES project undertaken in nearly ten European and non-European countries. The project aims to begin a collaborative journey in tackling odor problems. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global digital scent market during the study period.

The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Digital Scent corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Digital Scent industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations.

Competitors in the Market

Alpha MOS SA

Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

Plasmion GmbH, Odotech Inc.

The eNose Company

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

Aryballe Technologies SA

Common Invent BV

Sensigent LLC

Stratuscent Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Digital Scent industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Digital Scent output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Digital Scent output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Digital Scent products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Digital Scent market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global digital scent market segmentation focuses on Hardware, End-User, and Region.

By Hardware Outlook

Scent Synthesizer

E-nose

By End-Users Outlook

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Waste Management

Other End-user Verticals

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Digital Scent industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Digital Scent market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Digital Scent market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

