Automotive Body Electronics Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2031

The “Automotive Body Electronics Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global automotive body electronics market size was US$ 53.9 billion in 2021. The global automotive body electronics market is forecast to grow to US$ 92.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing automotive industry will drive the automotive body electronics market forward. In addition, advancements in automotive technology will increase the demand for the electronic content of modern automobiles. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

Stringent regulations by government bodies to surge the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles will benefit the global automotive body electronics market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of advanced features such as advanced passive safety, driver assistance, and passenger comfort will offer ample growth opportunities to fit the automotive body electronics market.

The sudden shift of companies towards manufacturing the maximum range of electric vehicles will escalate the growth of the automotive body electronics market.

The global automotive body electronics market is forecast to gain traction due to several other factors like growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising employment rate.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disarrayed the entire situation of the automotive industry. Industry players witnessed several challenges, and it ultimately resulted in a revenue drop for most of the automotive manufacturers. Companies like Toyota and BMW registered significant losses due to the pandemic. In addition, various regulations were imposed by the government bodies, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global automotive body electronics market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive body electronics market is forecast to develop at the highest growth rate. It is due to the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers, such as Toyota, Hyundai, etc., which will create lucrative growth opportunities for the automotive body electronics market. Furthermore, the growing automotive industry and stringent regulations by government bodies, mainly in China and India, will surge the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for lightweight vehicles with advanced features will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Automotive Body Electronics corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Automotive Body Electronics industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mob

HELLA

NXP Semiconductors

Cypress Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

ZF

Dallas Semiconductors

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Microsemi

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Automotive Body Electronics industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Automotive Body Electronics output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Automotive Body Electronics output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Automotive Body Electronics products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Automotive Body Electronics market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive body electronics market segmentation focuses on Components, Body Features, Application, and Region.

By Component Outlook

MCU

ICs

Sensors

DC-DC converters

Other Components

By Body Features Outlook

Windows and Door Modules

Seating Modules

Roof Module Control

Light Control

Wiper and Mirror Module

Auto HVAC

Remote Keyless Entry

By Application Outlook

Passive Safety

Driver Assistance

Passenger Comfort

Vehicle Security System

Infotainment Systems

Chassis Electronics

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

