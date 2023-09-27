Data Center Colocation Market Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand Analysis 2031

The “Data Center Colocation Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global data center colocation market size was US$ 41.4 billion in 2021. The global data center colocation market is forecast to grow to US$ billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Datacenter colocation is considered as the data center facility through which businesses can rent space for servers. The physical infrastructure of data center colocation includes data center equipment such as cooling equipment, power equipment, rack and cage, networking equipment, and others used for colocation services.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing popularity cloud-based services due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness will surge the growth of the global data center colocation market.

Companies deploy data center colocation to improve the flexibility and scalability of their business. Thus, this factor will drive the global data center colocation market forward.

Datacenter colocation is regarded as a secure and cost-efficient platform. Thus, it will surge the growth of the data center colocation market. In addition, the wide applications of data center colocation in various sectors such as government, banking, BFSI, and aerospace and defense, will escalate the growth of the global data center colocation market.

Growing urbanization and increasing automation across various industrial verticals will benefit the global data center colocation market.

Favorable policies by governments are forecast to escalate the demand for data center colocation. In addition, a growing number of data centers will also benefit the overall market. For instance, Cyxtera Technologies introduced a new data center in Frankfurt 2019 with the aim of satisfying growing customer demand for the company’s secure colocation and infrastructure solutions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, colocation became necessary for enterprises to stay connected, collaborate, and move forward in a cost-effective and safe way. The demand for data center colocation increased from the healthcare segment. Thus, it was beneficial for the global data center colocation market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific data center colocation market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is due to the growing automation in the healthcare industry. China is forecast to have the maximum contribution in the data center colocation market. It is due to the growing enterprise data coupled with the rising concern related to data security and recovery in large and small enterprises. In addition, growing automation across various industrial verticals will contribute to the growth of the data center colocation market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Data Center Colocation corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Data Center Colocation industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

NTT Communication Corporation

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

CyrusOne Inc.

Global Switch

CoreSite Realty Corporation

AT&T, Inc.

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Data Center Colocation industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Data Center Colocation output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Data Center Colocation output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Data Center Colocation products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Data Center Colocation market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global data center colocation market segmentation focuses on Solution, End-User, and Region.

By Solution Type Outlook

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

By End-User Outlook

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

