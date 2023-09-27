Digital Signage Media Player Market to 2031 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The “Digital Signage Media Player Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global digital signage media player market size was US$ 1361.1 million in 2021. The global digital signage media player market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,983.5 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The digital signage media player has become a necessary technology to influence the consumer’s decision-making. It is being used around across all industrial verticals, including retail, hospitality, corporate, transportation. Digital signage media player displays messages on an electronic screen. The content on the screen can be changed without any modification.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing adoption of digital technology across all industrial verticals will drive the growth of the global digital signage media player market. In addition, the growing popularity of signage solutions in restaurants, bars, and other places will contribute to the growth of the global digital signage media player market.

Digital signage media players are highly used to enhance the customer experience, which is forecast to fuel the growth of the global digital signage media player market. Moreover, these devices are highly deployed to control screens in order to portray attention-grabbing advertisements. Thus, it will contribute to market growth.

The growing use of technology over traditional media, such as billboards, posters, and others will drive the market forward. In addition, the cost-efficiency of digital signage media players will surge the growth of the global market.

The increasing number of technological advancements will benefit the digital signage media player market over the forecast period. For instance, BrightSignLLC, a US provider of digital signage media players, unveiled BrightSignMobile, in 2020. It is the latest solution that connects media players to the cloud. Moreover, this solution uses USB regional modem with an installed SIM card to establish connectivity.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many manufacturing facilities. However, the market for digital signage media players witnessed significant growth across various industries such as hospitals and public places. Retail chains like McDonald’s and KFC continued their operations across various verticals. Thus, it increased the demand for digital signage media players.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest digital signage media player market. The United States is forecast to emerge as the largest market for digital signage due to the growing penetration of automated technologies. The demand for the technology is increasing for various applications, including retail stores, museums, transportation systems, outdoor advertising, corporate buildings, restaurants, and public places. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global digital signage media player market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Digital Signage Media Player corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Digital Signage Media Player industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

Advantech Co. Ltd

AOPEN Inc.

Barco

BrightSign LLC

Broadsign

Cisco Systems Inc.

ClearOne Communications Inc.

Dell Inc.

Gefen

HaiVision Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

ONELAN (Tripleplay)

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Digital Signage Media Player industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Digital Signage Media Player output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Digital Signage Media Player output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Digital Signage Media Player products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Digital Signage Media Player market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global digital signage media player market segmentation focuses on Component, Product, Application, and Region.

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

By Product Outlook

Entry Level

Advanced Level

Enterprise Level

By Application Outlook

Retail

Hospitality

Corporate

Transportation

Other Applications

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol656

