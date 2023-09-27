Filling Equipment Market Report by Worldwide Market Trends and Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

The “Filling Equipment Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global filling equipment market size was 17.1 billion in 2021. The global filling equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 24.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Filling equipment are the machines used to fill the solid, semi-solid, and liquid in the holding containers, including boxes, bags, pouches, or bottles. Filling equipment is highly used for large-scale filling of the containers with accurate measurement.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing demand for packed food because of the growing employment rate and busy schedules will fuel the growth of the global filling equipment market. In addition, the easy availability of packed food items at a low cost will also benefit the global filling equipment market.

Growing demand for pharmaceutical products and novel drugs will also benefit the global filling equipment market. On the contrary, the high cost of filling equipment may limit the growth of the market.

Growing industrialization and the increasing number of manufacturing units will benefit the global filling equipment market. In addition, the rising support by governments for small and medium enterprises will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Private companies are also investing highly in this sector. The growth of the pharmaceutical segment will escalate the market growth. For instance, Unilever unveiled its plan to launch a new plant in Dubai to develop beauty and personal care products. The company has plans to invest nearly US$ 250 million in the plant. Thus, such investments are likely to accelerate the growth of the global filling equipment market.

The increasing focus of industry players on developing energy-efficient equipment will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Filling Equipment Co. Inc. employed Eaton to deliver equipment in their manufacturing facility with M-Ma Series variable frequency.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the global food and beverage industry. The pharmaceutical industry also observed unexpected growth as the demand for novel drugs spiked. Thus, it also surged the growth of the global filling equipment market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific filling equipment market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to growing industrialization. In addition, the pharmaceuticals industry is also growing inevitably due to the rising prevalence of diseases. Thus, it will drive the filling equipment market forward. Furthermore, the growing demand for personal care products and increasing employment rate will contribute to the growth of the filling equipment market during the forecast period.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Filling Equipment corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Filling Equipment industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Filling Equipment industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Filling Equipment output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Filling Equipment output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Filling Equipment products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Filling Equipment market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global filling equipment market segmentation focuses on Sales, Process, End-User, Product, and Region.

By Sales Type Outlook

New machinery

Spare parts

By Process Type Outlook

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Rotary feeding system

Straight-line feeding system

By Product Type Outlook

Solid

Semi-solid

Liquid

By End-User Outlook

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Others (chemical, tobacco, and tissue)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

