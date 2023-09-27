China’s army in disarray, general missing, major purge underway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Investigations of senior Chinese military officers will cause a major shakeup in China's armed forces, CNA reported.

Hong Kong media outlet Ming Pao wrote on Wednesday (Sept. 27) that news of the corruption investigation of China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu (李尚福) is becoming increasingly public. In addition to Li, senior officers under investigation include former Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和), two deputy ministers of the equipment development department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xia Qingyue (夏清月) and Rao Wenmin (饒文敏), and Wang Dazhong (王大忠), a vice admiral of China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), per CNA.

Wang previously served as deputy minister of the PLA's Logistic Support Department (LSD) before returning to the navy last year. General Zhang Youxia (張又俠) is a current vice chairman of the CMC and previously served as director of the equipment development department.

Zhang is the number two figure in the CMC, and he has been out of public view for two weeks. He did not attend an important meeting by He Weidong (何圍東), another vice chair of the CMC, on Sept. 15, wrote Alex Payette, chief executive of the Cercius Group, a consultancy specializing in Chinese politics.

Speaking about Zhang’s disappearance, Payette said, “Given all the rumors circulating about the disappearance of Li Shangfu – as well as other high-ranking officials in the missile forces, including former Defense Minister Wei Fenghe – it is legitimate to question Zhang's well-being.”

Ming Pao’s article said this round of investigations has also affected the defense industry, with high-ranking executives from China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China Ordnance, and Southern Industries being taken away to assist with investigations.

The article said that during this week's politburo meeting, there will likely be announcements about personnel changes in the senior ranks of the military. Even if such changes are not announced immediately, significant changes are expected at the 20th Third Plenum later this year, it said.

The personnel adjustment plans are currently understood to include Liu Zhenli (劉振立), a member of the CMC, taking over as defense minister to replace Li Shangfu. Li Zhenli was also absent from the Sept. 15 meeting, reports said.

Commander of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) General Chang Dingqiu (常丁求) is expected to take over as director of the CMC Joint Staff Department (JSD), while the position of air force commander may be filled by Lieutenant General Jing Jianfeng (景建峰), CNA reported.

Additionally, Wang Xiubin (王秀斌), commander of China's Southern Theater Command, is slated to become commander of the Strategic Support Force (SSF). Lieutenant General Hu Zhongqiang (胡中強), the deputy commander, will likely succeed him as the commander of the Southern Theater Command, per CNA.

Considering the reasons for China's latest military purge on Asialyst, Payette noted that Zhang Youxia preceded Li Shangfu as the head of the equipment development department, understood to be one of the most corrupt sectors within the PLA. Payette wrote that Li Xi (李希), head of the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), may be turning the anti-graft blade against high-ranking party members to prove his worth to Xi.