Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command verifies combat readiness with live-fire drill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army's Penghu Defense Command conducted a routine live-fire exercise early Tuesday (Sept. 26) morning to ensure training and equipment effectiveness.

The drill replicated defending against enemy attacks on Penghu, Military News Agency reported. Troops first inspected ammunition before dry firing, practicing tactical maneuvers, and getting into position.

They then conducted a simulated counterattack against targets in the water with M60 tanks, 155mm howitzers, 120mm mortars, 105mm howitzers, and various machine guns. Soldiers were ordered to practice both point shooting and firing from a stationary position.

The intense barrage of rounds hit the target areas, demonstrating the soldiers’ capabilities.

The command pointed out that the threat from potential adversaries is increasingly severe and that it adheres to the principle that combat could break out anywhere and training must be continuous. Troops are prepared for battle but do not seek it, it said.

They carry out various combat readiness training tasks to familiarize themselves with their environment, battle plans, and combat procedures, the command explained. Through such exercises, soldiers build a resilient defense capability, it added.