Taiwan to launch 1st indigenous submarine on Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's first domestically-built submarine will officially be launched in Kaohsiung City on Thursday (Sept. 28).

The submarine, which will be christened Hai Kun (海鯤, SS-711), has completed its hull construction and painting work. This Thursday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will personally preside over the vessel's official launch ceremony at CSBC Corporation’s Kaohsiung shipyard.

Admiral Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光), chief of the general staff and convener of the Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) program, was cited by CNA as saying that the prototype will start its harbor acceptance test (HAT) on Oct. 1 and end on April 1, 2024. Following this, the sub will undergo its sea acceptance test (SAT), and he hopes the Navy will be able to take delivery of its first indigenously produced submarine by the end of 2024.

The admiral said that the diesel-electric submarine will be armed with MK-48 torpedoes and that seven more will be built in the future, adding to the existing two, for a total fleet of 10 submarines. As for the Navy's target for its submarine battle fleet, Huang expressed hope that three submarines, including two aging Chien Lung Class submarines and one indigenous submarine, will be ready for duty in 2025, per CNA.

If the second new submarine is completed on schedule, Huang said that Taiwan's fleet of subs should reach four by 2027. Huang said that the key task of Taiwan's submarines would be to confine Chinese forces to the first island chain and prevent them from entering the Pacific and encircling Taiwan.

The inspiration for the submarine's name comes from "Free and Easy Wandering," the first chapter of Chinese philosopher Chuang-Tzu's eponymous work, and represents the qualities of being "mysterious and elusive," per FTV.

Since taking office in 2016, Tsai has promoted domestically produced military aircraft, ships, vehicles, and other projects, with the local manufacture of submarines being a top priority. The IDS program not only strengthens Taiwan's defense industry, but the sub's stealth capabilities serve as a deterrent to Chinese carrier groups from blockading Taiwan and enhance the country's asymmetric warfare capabilities.



A 1/48 scale remote-controlled rendering of the Hai Kun with the hull number 711 made by a model enthusiast. (Facebook, 潛水艇 Submarine photo)