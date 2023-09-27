Alexa
Taipei’s Maokong Gondola, children’s amusement park extend hours for Moon Festival

Maokong Gondola riders will be entered for a chance to bring home an iPhone on Sept. 29

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/27 14:28
Maokong Gondola. (Travel Taipei photo)

Maokong Gondola. (Travel Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Service hours for the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park and Maokong Gondola will be extended during the weekend of the Moon Festival.

The park in Shilin District will open until 9 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 29) and Saturday (Sept. 30). A limited-edition ticket for unlimited access to the park's 13 rides will be available from 4 p.m. over the weekend at NT$120 (US$3.72), down from the original price of NT$200, said the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC).

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, those who purchase three one-day Fun Vouchers at the park will receive a one-day pass worth NT$260 for the Maokong Gondola. In celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, an outdoor fair will feature a giant installation of the mascot of the jaded rabbit and 20 stalls between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the holiday.

Meanwhile, the service for Maokong Gondola in Wenshan District will also be extended to 11 p.m. between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, said the TRTC. Those purchasing a one-day pass at its original price, NT$260, will get a goodie bag containing snacks and a map of Maokong foods, while visitors buying the pass after 4 p.m. will only have to pay NT$110.

On Sept. 29, the Zhinan Temple in the Maokong area will hold an evening party dedicated to the “Eight Immortals,” the characters in Chinese mythology. Riders who come down from the Maokong Gondola Zhinan Temple Station between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. will receive a ticket for a raffle promising an iPhone prize, and four winners will be selected in a draw after the party. Only 300 tickets are available.

Visit the website of the Taipei Metro to learn more.

Taipei Children's Amusement Park. (TRTC photos)

Fun Voucher for Taipei Children's Amusement Park (left) and one-day pass for Maokong Gongola. (TRTC photo)

Maokong Gongola Maokong Station. (TRTC photo)

A night view in Maokong. (TRTC photo)
