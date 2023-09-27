Alexa
Taiwan business leader advocates diversification amid geopolitical risk

Pegatron has 30,000 employees in Southeast Asia, India, Mexico

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/27 13:58
Pegatron Corp. Chair Tung Tzu-hsien. 

Pegatron Corp. Chair Tung Tzu-hsien.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan lies at the center of a changing geopolitical environment, it should reevaluate the connection between the technology sector and geopolitics, Pegatron Corporation Chair Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) said Wednesday (Sept. 27).

The outspoken business leader said he had reduced the political risk for his electronics firm by opening plants in Mexico, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, per CNA. More than 30,000 Pegatron employees are now working in those countries, he said.

Taiwan is only 200 kilometers away from China, and during the past few years, tension has emerged from time to time, Tung said. Two decades ago, Taiwan did not need to worry about international political changes because it could promote its service sector worldwide, according to the Pegatron chair.

However, at present, Taiwan has become a center of geopolitical change, so it needs to pay attention or it will be unable to export some of its products, Tung said. He believes the country needs to consider the balance between its electronics industry and the geopolitical environment.

China still has a complete supply chain and is still an important market, though Southeast Asia is gaining ground, he said. In India, central and local governments still need to coordinate their policies, while Mexico plays an important part because of its proximity to the United States and to the rest of Latin America, he added.

