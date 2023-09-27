Medical Tourism Market Size Set to Reach New Heights in the Coming Years

Report Ocean has recently published the “Medical Tourism Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This comprehensive report offers insights into the Global Medical Tourism Market, encompassing a detailed segmentation by therapeutic area and region. The report forecasts a robust CAGR of 16.1% for the market during the forecast period (2019-2025). Medical tourism has gained traction due to factors such as rising healthcare costs in patients’ home countries, lack of insurance coverage, lower medical treatment costs in destination countries, availability of skilled specialists, and increased long-term care expenses in developed nations.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR290

Market Dynamics

Several factors drive the global medical tourism market:

Drivers

Increasing healthcare costs in patients’ home countries

Lack of insurance and healthcare coverage

Lower cost of medical treatment in destination countries

Availability of highly trained specialists

Rising long-term care costs in developed countries

Population growth and urbanization

Easy access to popular medical tourism destinations

Opportunities

Government support and strategic marketing initiatives in developing countries

Industry partnerships with global medical travel agents, logistics suppliers, hotels, and hospitals

Growing elderly population and the need for high-quality long-term care

Rising lifestyle-related disorders and cancer incidence

Market Players and Strategies

Key players in the medical tourism market are focusing on delivering high-quality care, offering exceptional facilities, and expanding their patient volumes. Partnerships with global medical travel agents, logistics suppliers, hotels, and hospitals have facilitated the development of packaged services. Telemedicine is also increasingly used to facilitate medical tourism by enabling patients and medical staff to discuss data and concerns before and after surgery.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR290

Therapeutic Class

Dentistry

Cosmetic : Occupied the largest share in 2018, with over 21 million cosmetic surgeries performed annually worldwide, including breast augmentation and liposuction.

: Occupied the largest share in 2018, with over 21 million cosmetic surgeries performed annually worldwide, including breast augmentation and liposuction. Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

In-vitro Fertilization

Oncology

Others

Regional Analysis

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Turkey, Italy, and Germany)

Asia Pacific (India, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia)

Rest of the World (LATAM: Brazil and Mexico; MEA: Middle East and Africa)

Asia Pacific dominated the global medical tourism market in 2018, with significant contributions from India, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, offering quality healthcare at a lower cost.

Competitive Landscape

Countries like India, Thailand, and Singapore lead the market, while other Asian, South American, and Eastern European nations are emerging as favorable medical tourism destinations. The availability of the latest and technologically advanced treatment procedures, such as Cyberknife robotic surgery and Tomotherapy for radiotherapy, is driving medical tourism growth.

Key Vendors

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Asian Heart Institute

Fortis Healthcare Limited

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Key Competitive Facts

Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. in India are the top hospitals.

Focus is on swift implementation and distribution of technical innovations to provide better care.

In 2017, approximately 2.4 million individuals visited Thailand for medical care due to its low cost and decent quality healthcare facilities.

Key Stakeholders

The report provides valuable information for various stakeholders, including healthcare providers, policymakers, investors, and patients, to make informed decisions in the medical tourism market.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

What are the global trends in the market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in industry? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for market?

What Are Projections of Global Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of market? What are the raw materials used for manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the market? How will the increasing adoption of for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global market worth? What was the value of the market in 2023/2022/2021?

Who are the major players operating in the market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Industry?

Request full Report :– https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR290

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com