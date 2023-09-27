AI in Retail and e-Commerce Market Future Looks Promising for Market Size as it Takes Off

Report Ocean has recently published the “AI in Retail and e-Commerce Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

In this comprehensive report, we provide insights into the Global AI in Retail and e-Commerce Market. As the retail industry becomes increasingly competitive, AI plays a pivotal role in revolutionizing the customer shopping experience. Retailers are leveraging AI to gain real-time and in-depth insights into their diverse customer base.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR369

Market Analysis

The global AI in retail and e-commerce market is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period (2019-2025), with an expected revenue of $19.37 billion by 2025. Retail and e-commerce companies are investing in digital technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data to gain a competitive edge. AI-based solutions are being adopted for sales and merchandising planning, pricing strategies, product promotions, and critical decision-making.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report offers qualitative insights and validated market forecasts based on historical data and proven research methodologies. It covers regional markets, providers, applications, and organization sizes.

Competitive Analysis

Major vendors across various verticals are making substantial investments in the AI in retail and e-commerce market. Key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures, to maintain a strong market position. Prominent vendors include IBM, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, SAS, JDA Software, Salesforce, Symphony RetailAI, Visenze, and Infinite Analytics, among others.

Key Player Strategies

IBM, SAP, AWS, and Microsoft are the key players in the AI in retail and e-commerce market. For example, Godrej Interio, a leading Indian furniture brand, collaborated with IBM to enhance customer engagement using Watson Commerce. Kroger, one of America’s largest grocery store chains, partnered with Microsoft to create high-tech grocery stores. Sansibar Stores partnered with SAP to monitor sales in real-time and offer customized discounts.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR369

Regional Analysis

Europe held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the AI in retail and e-commerce market. Retailers in this region are focusing on loyalty programs to build emotional connections with customers using AI. Partnerships among retailers to expand services are driving market growth. For example, IKEA acquired TaskRabbit, an online platform connecting skilled taskers with customers. Metro AG, a Germany-based retailer, invested in a startup offering AI-based visual recognition solutions for in-store insights.

Benefits

This report offers in-depth analysis of the AI in retail and e-commerce market, providing retailers the opportunity to utilize available data through AI-based solutions to understand customer behavior, preferences, and offer personalized recommendations. Data-driven customer insights enable retailers to create unforgettable customer experiences and foster long-term loyalty. Visual search enhances revenue for online and in-store retailers by accurately suggesting products customers are seeking.

Challenges

The report discusses major challenges impacting market growth.

Key Stakeholders

This report benefits a wide range of stakeholders, including retailers, policymakers, investors, and technology enthusiasts, providing insights into market trends, current scenarios, government initiatives, and the latest technologies in the AI in retail and e-commerce market.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

What are the global trends in the market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in industry? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for market?

What Are Projections of Global Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of market? What are the raw materials used for manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the market? How will the increasing adoption of for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global market worth? What was the value of the market in 2023/2022/2021?

Who are the major players operating in the market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Industry?

Request full Report :– https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR369

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com