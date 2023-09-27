Active Geofencing Market Demand Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2030

The Active Geofencing Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Global Active Geofencing Market is valued approximately USD 930.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

When a specific device enters or exits a pre-defined virtual boundary in a physical location, which is known as a geofence, an application or piece of software that uses technologies like GPS, PFID, Wi-Fi, or cellular data triggers a pre-programmed action known as geofencing, which is a location-based service used by various end users. The active geofence is used for a variety of purposes, including marketing, user engagement, IoT, real-time location tracking for on-demand services, asset tracking, health, and safety, and many more, in a variety of end-user industries, including BFSI, defence, government, healthcare, and retail. The Active Geofencing market is expanding because of factors such as increasing adoption of BYOD and growing demand from end use industries.

Retailers can deliver targeted messages and offers to customers who are within a predetermined radius of a particular area using active geofencing in order to entice them to enter the store and make a purchase. Additionally, as the retail sector increasingly embraces digitization, active geofencing is becoming more and more in demand. According to world economic forum, the retail industry has increased the adoption of digital technology by 100% in year 2021 which is up from 40% from year 2021. Furthermore, rise in the use of spatial data and analytical tools, and higher adoption of location-based applications among consumer stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Active Geofencing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of and growing demand for geofencing technology by small and medium-sized businesses.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bluedot Innovation Pty Ltd

Infillion Inc. (GIMBLE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Radar Labs Inc.

Google LLC

Samsung Electronics Co.

Verve Inc.

Apple Inc.

LocationSmart

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Under the European Drone Regulation, DJI received the first C1 EU-type drone examination certificate ever issued. This has helped it establish a reputation as a reliable organisation and helped it attract potential clients for its business.

In March 2022, Samsung and Telus successfully launched Canada’s first next-generation Mission Critical Push-to-X (MCPTX) services, which deliver data and information with essential operational capabilities like geofencing and video to keep the public safer.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Organization Size offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Small & Medium Scale Businesses

Large-scale Businesses

By Type:

BFSI

Defense

Government & Military

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Some Questions Answered in the Active Geofencing Market Report:

What is the projected size of the global Active Geofencing market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Active Geofencing industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Active Geofencing market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Active Geofencing market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the global Active Geofencing market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Active Geofencing, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Active Geofencing, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Active Geofencing market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Active Geofencing market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the global Active Geofencing market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Active Geofencing market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the global Active Geofencing market?

Highlighted Sections from the Table of Contents:

Overview of the Active Geofencing Market

Global Landscape of the Active Geofencing Market by Participants

Analysis of Active Geofencing Industry’s Upstream and Downstream Factors

Evaluation of Manufacturing Costs within the Active Geofencing Sector

Dynamics Impacting the Market

Profiles of Key Players

Sales and Revenue Insights across Global Regions (2017-2023)

Examination of Global Sales, Revenue Trends, and Pricing by Type

In-depth Analysis of Market Applications

Anticipated Global Market Trends (2023-2030)

Discoveries from Research and Conclusive Remarks

Continued….

