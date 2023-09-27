Organ-on-a-chip Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2030

The Organ-on-a-chip Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Organ-on-a-chip Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Organ-on-a-chip Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The term “multi-channel 3D microfluidic cell culture chip” is also used to describe an organ-on-a-chip. It is a kind of artificial organ that mimics the motions, functions, and physiological reactions of whole organs and organ systems. The organ-on-chip is roughly the size of an AA battery, and because of its transparency, scientists can observe the cellular and molecular functioning, behavior, and reaction of the organ. The market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing investment by major companies in organ-on-a-chip research & development, growing demand for drug screening with organs-on-a-chips and development of new solutions to treat pulmonary diseases.

The FDA announced a multi-year research and development partnership with Emulate Inc. on April 11, 2017, to test the company’s “Organs-on-Chips” technology in facilities at the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition of the agency. Furthermore, a projected 10 million persons globally contracted tuberculosis (TB) in 2020, according to the World Health Organization’s Global Tuberculosis Report, which was updated in October 2021, mentioned that 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men have tuberculosis. TB occurs in all nations and among all age groups. Additionally, according to the same report, 86% of all new TB cases in 2020 were found in the 30 countries with the highest TB burden. Two-thirds of the total are made up of eight nations, with India leading the list, followed by China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. However, complexity of Organ-on-chip models stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Organ-on-a-chip Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the global market share and expected to register at fastest growth rate owing to increase in toxicological testing of chemicals on the different types of organ cell and availability of a wide range of services offered by major players.

Major market players included in this report are:

BiomimX SRL

Altis Biosystems

Hurel Corporation

Emulate Inc.

AxoSim Inc.

InSphero AG

Elveflow

Hesperos

Bi/ond

Recent Developments in the Market:

AIM Biotech introduced a contract research service in March 2021 that utilizes its organ-on-a-chip technology to accelerate and enhance medication discovery and development. This accelerated the market under study’s expansion even further.

Emulate improved its intestinal organ-on-a-chip in May 2022 to study inflammatory bowel disease.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Organ:

Liver

Heart

Lung

Other Organ Types

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Other Applications

By End user:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

